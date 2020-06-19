YORKTON -- An Alberta man is facing several charges after police seized weapons and drugs from a stolen vehicle in Yorkton, SK.

Police were notified of a person driving erratically on Tuesday. Yorkton RCMP found the suspect vehicle in the city and arrested the driver for fleeing from a peace officer.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered a loaded firearm, approximately 250 rounds of ammunition, multiple knives, methamphetamine, psilocybin, hydromorphone, various needles and naloxone, along with drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle was also confirmed to be stolen.

The 29-year-old man from Grande Prairie, AB, is facing 21 counts of various weapon and drug related offences.

He made his first court appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court on Thursday.