Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Alta. man facing 21 charges after drugs, weapons seized from stolen vehicle
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
YORKTON -- An Alberta man is facing several charges after police seized weapons and drugs from a stolen vehicle in Yorkton, SK.
Police were notified of a person driving erratically on Tuesday. Yorkton RCMP found the suspect vehicle in the city and arrested the driver for fleeing from a peace officer.
Inside the vehicle, police discovered a loaded firearm, approximately 250 rounds of ammunition, multiple knives, methamphetamine, psilocybin, hydromorphone, various needles and naloxone, along with drug paraphernalia.
The vehicle was also confirmed to be stolen.
The 29-year-old man from Grande Prairie, AB, is facing 21 counts of various weapon and drug related offences.
He made his first court appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court on Thursday.