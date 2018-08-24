

CTV Regina





Police say an Alberta senior who has dementia may be in Saskatchewan.

Lloyd Remus, 75, left his home in Red Deer, Alta. on his way to Saskatchewan on Thursday, but did not provide a specific destination.

Police want to make sure he is okay.

Remus is described as white, 5’9” tall, about 200 pounds with grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blueish shirt and blue jeans. He is driving a blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Alberta license plate PZD 906.

Anyone with information on Remus should call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or their local RCMP