'Alternative facts' banned in Sask. legislature as speaker seeks to rein in sparring MLAs

The phrase "alternative facts" has been added to the list of unparliamentary language in Saskatchewan's legislative assembly.

Speaker Randy Weekes issued his ruling on Thursday, in response to a point of order raised a day prior by Nicole Sarauer, the NDP MLA for Regina Douglas Park.

She had taken issue with Finance Minister Donna Harpauer's use of the phrase during question period while responding to NDP MLA Vicki Mowat, who represents Saskatoon-Fairview.

Sarauer brought the matter forward moments after the NDP's Jennifer Bowes, who represents Saskatoon University, apologized for referring to health minister Paul Merriman as "tired and washed up" while criticizing the government's approach to abortion access.

Bowes said sorry after house leader Jeremy Harrison had raised a point of order concerning her comments.

Harrison also used the phrase "alternative facts" on Monday during a heated exchange with NDP Regina Rosemont MLA Trent Wotherspoon, during which Weekes admonished both Harrison and Wotherspoon for saying "Sask. Party" and "NDP" instead of using the parliamentary terms "government" and "opposition."

After Sarauer raised her concern, Harrison said he didn't feel the phrase was unparliamentary based on guidance previously provided by Weekes.

The speaker agreed to take the issue under advisement and issued the ruling Thursday morning.

"The speaker takes into account the tone, manner and intention of the member speaking terms such as 'alternative facts, fake news, misinformation and misrepresenting are now used in political speech and are widely recognized as labels that insinuate misrepresentation of the truth," Weekes said.

In his ruling, Weekes cautioned legislative members to avoid terms that imply members opposite are "being purposely untruthful."

The politically-loaded term "alternative facts" first came to prominence in the U.S. during the early days of the Trump administration.