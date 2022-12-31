'Always a better option': Cities, SGI team up for free transit on New Year's Eve

The cities of Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert are teaming up with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) to deliver free public transit for New Year’s Eve.

Especially if individuals decide to partake in drugs or alcohol Saturday night, SGI is reminding folks to plan a safe ride home.

“Make the call,” SGI manager of media relations Tyler McMurchy said. “If you find yourself impaired, find a safe ride home.”

Aside from public transit, McMurchy said there is also options such as designating a sober driver, calling a sober friend or family member at the end of the night, or using a taxi or ride sharing or designated driving service.

“There’s lots of great options,” he said. “All are better than getting behind the wheel impaired.”

According to SGI’s November traffic spotlight, police caught 342 impaired drivers last month alone. Of those, 211 were charged under the criminal code and 131 were issued license suspensions.

Police are expected to be out once again on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“You’re looking at hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars for any type of impaired driving offense,” McMurchy said. “The cost of a cab, Uber, or using a designated driving service is much lower.”