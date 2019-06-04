

CTV Regina





For as long as she can remember, Amber L’Heureux has been working towards one simple goal: to race chuckwagons on the professional circuit.

This past weekend in North Battleford — she met that goal and made history along the way.

Seventy clicks south of her hometown of Glaslyn, L’Heureux became the first woman to drive a chuckwagon on the professional circuit.

“I had a bucket list at about 16 of things I wanted to do in my life and I’m about halfway there,” she said. “This is definitely one of my major goals.”

A third-generation driver, 26-year-old L’Heureux has been around chuckwagons her whole life. She started racing chariots, then pony wagons at 14.

“It’s all I’ve known,” she said. “Some people go to the lake in the summer, some families play hockey all winter, my family raced all summer.”

“She always wanted to ride in the wagon or the chariot with me,” her father Gerald said. “She came along and it was always in her blood to just grab those lines.”

In her first professional race, L’Heureux ran clean with zero penalties and finished second in her heat.

“It feels great to know that we went there and I think for the most part ran clean,” she said once her race was over.

Gerald had tears in his eyes watching his daughter compete on the track.

“It’s got to feel good,” he said.

L’Heureux finished 18th out of 24 drivers — not a bad spot for a rookie. But now, she’s focused on the future.

“To make the Calgary Stampede,” she said. “I think that’s everybody’s goal that’s racing here today is definitely to make Calgary. That’s my major goal. I’ve got here this far racing professionally and that’s where I want to be.”

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Claire Hanna