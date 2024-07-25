REGINA
Regina

    • Amazing Race Canada teams to head to Regina in upcoming episode

    Share

    The upcoming episode of the Amazing Race Canada will have the teams touching down in Regina.

    At the end of this week's episode, teasers showed teams at Mosaic Stadium.

    As well, teams were shown recreating the infamous challenge that knocked Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod out of the race the last time it stopped in Regina.

    In that episode during the first season of the show, each team had to find two toys/clues hidden somewhere in huge bins of lentils.

    Tune in next Tuesday to see the Queen City on the National stage.

    This is The Amazing Race Canada's 10th season. One of the teams is a father and son duo from Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News