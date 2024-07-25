Amazing Race Canada teams to head to Regina in upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of the Amazing Race Canada will have the teams touching down in Regina.

At the end of this week's episode, teasers showed teams at Mosaic Stadium.

As well, teams were shown recreating the infamous challenge that knocked Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod out of the race the last time it stopped in Regina.

In that episode during the first season of the show, each team had to find two toys/clues hidden somewhere in huge bins of lentils.

Tune in next Tuesday to see the Queen City on the National stage.

This is The Amazing Race Canada's 10th season. One of the teams is a father and son duo from Saskatoon.