

CTV Regina





A traveller from Louisiana is facing child pornography charges in relation to a seizure made by the Canada Border Services Agency last week.

Last Friday, 52-year-old Brent Wallace Nelson was seeking to enter Canada at the North portal crossing. He was arrested when a secondary search of his electronics found child pornography.

The RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit confirmed the material was child porn and seized devices including a cell phone, laptop, and hard drives for further forensic analysis.

Nelson is charged with importation and possession of child pornography.

He was remanded into custody and made his first court appearance in Estevan on Monday, where his matters were adjourned until May 6.