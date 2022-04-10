‘An Indigenous worldview’: Reconciliation partnerships highlighted at SUMA convention

Delegates from communities across Saskatchewan were given the opportunity to learn of ways to incorporate reconciliation into their towns and cities at this past week’s Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention.

Director of Indigenous Engagement for the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce Nick Crighton said the province’s municipalities can be partners in reconciliation.

“Start seeing things with an Indigenous worldview to make it more inclusive,” said Crighton. “Call first nation and metis communities and bring them on to boards and committees – whoever is naming streets or parks. Those are just some aspects of inclusivity we can see long term.”

Crighton advocated for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to incorporate reconciliation into their town and city councils. He said things like hiring Indigenous people onto staffs or supporting Indigenous-owned businesses for contract work can provide a form of “economic reconciliation.”

“Just pick up the phone,” he said. “Go out, visit those communities, find out what their capacity is and what opportunities there are. There is a lot of industry going untapped that can be tapped into right now.”

SUMA used the opportunity to educate their members and bring them into the partnership that is reconciliation

“It would be important for each of our members to take a serious look at the calls to action,” said SUMA director of the north region Gerald Roy. “There’s 94 [calls to action]: pick whichever one is most relevant to your community and start there.”

SUMA said there is opportunity to create connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people economically.

Crighton added economic reconciliation allows for Indigenous-owned businesses to build and give back to their own communities.

“The big thing is investment into our youth, elders, investment into culture, sports and reconciliation, education or financial literacy programming. But those priorities will be defined by each community. They know their needs,” he said.

Crighton asked each municipality to listen to what other Indigenous communities need and to look for ways to support them in the way each community best can.