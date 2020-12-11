REGINA -- Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is urging residents of the city to keep a small bubble limited to their own households for the holiday season this year, given an ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases.

“For this Christmas, we’re asking that our citizens keep their bubbles small, limited to their own households,” Masters said. “It will be an unusual Christmas, and just as we’ve asked our business people to adapt, our businesses, our health professionals, our children at school. We’ve asked everyone to adapt. We just ask for this last adaptation at Christmas time.”

Masters spoke Friday at a press conference noting the rising presence of COVID-19 in Regina, with the Queen City sitting above 1,000 active cases since Dec. 6.

“I know we’re tired, and I know we’re weary of limited social contact, limited activities and we can see the light at the end of all of this now,” Masters said. “Come summer of 2021 we hope to be in a place where we can see friends and family again.”

Masters urged residents to continue following other measures like wearing a mask even when outdoors in public and physical distancing.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROGRAM ENTERING PHASE 2 EARLY

Masters also spoke about the early introduction of the second phase of the Regina Economic Recovery Grant program. It will open for applications on Dec. 15, moved up from an expected January launch.

"Those grants are for projects or things that businesses are doing to either adapt to COVID conditions or transform themselves to service clientel virtually, including even developing safety protocols at their place of business," Masters said, adding the earlier launch date will help allieviate continued financial pressures.

The City says 127 local businesses accessed the first phase of the program, launched back in August by the previous city council. Approximately $278,000 was distributed between those businesses.

The first phase focused mostly on expenses related to COVID-19, while the second phase will centre on longer-term initiatives and larger investments for businesses to become more sustainable or significantly alter future operations.

Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 through the grant.