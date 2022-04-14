Animal health control area order put in place, in light of avian flu outbreak

To limit the co-mingling of poultry, the Saskatchewan government has put an "animal health area control order in place", as concerns over a highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) continue.

“The order from Saskatchewan's Chief Veterinary Officer prohibits the movement to and participation of birds in shows, auctions and agricultural fairs, as well as any other events where birds would be brought together from multiple locations,” the province said in a release.

The order took effect immediately and will stay in place until at least May 14, when the situation will be revisited.

The intent of this order is to temporarily reduce the likelihood of direct contact between birds from different locations during the period of time where the risk for HPAI outbreaks is imminent,” the province said in the same release.

HPAI was first reported in Saskatchewan in waterfowl on April 8, several other provinces including Alberta and Ontario, have been or are currently experiencing outbreaks themselves.

“Poultry producers and small flock owners are reminded to follow all necessary biosecurity protocols to protect their flocks from the disease by keeping wild birds away from poultry flocks and their food and water supply, limiting visitors and monitoring bird health. Small flock owners are encouraged to confine their birds indoors if possible, during wild bird migration,” the province said.

Producers are encouraged to contact their veterinarian immediately if they have concerns about their flocks. If HPAI is suspected, producers should also reach out to their local Canadian Food Inspection Agency office.