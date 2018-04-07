

CTV Regina





On Saturday, a culturally-diverse group of people gathered for a conference at the University of Regina to discuss gender inequality.

Many of the participants, who attended the Get Active with Amnesty Saskatchewan Provincial Conference, had a story to share, including U of R president Vianne Timmons.

Timmons’s grandmother was married at 16 to escape being a servant.

“When she looks at how far we have come, and how far we have to go… I think she would be disappointed,” Timmons said.

The event was comprised of workshops and panel discussions. Hot topics included feminism, the gender gap and LGBTQ rights.

“We are in a time where there is a historic shift and we need to seize on these moments and these opportunities to make sure we can deepen our resolve, deepen our activism.” Jackie Hansen of Amnesty International said.

"It’s just good to make these types of conversations more accessible to students,” Sofia Aman, one of the event’s participants said.