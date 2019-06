CTV Regina





The fifth annual Ride Don’t Hide event took place at the Global Transportation Hub on Sunday.

The event, hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), had a fundraising goal of $80 thousand.

Riders could bike 100 km, 30 km or just have fun at the 5 km family fun ride.

Proceeds raised help support programming for people with mental health struggles, at the CMHA Regina branch.