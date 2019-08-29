Producers are reminded to be on the lookout for anthrax in their animals after a case was confirmed in the RM of Golden West.

The case was confirmed on Thursday by lab results following the sudden death of seven animals.

Anthrax is caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis, which can survive for decades in soil. Flooding and drying can cause changes to the soil moisture and lead to a build-up of these spores on pastures.

“Ruminants such as bison, cattle, sheep and goats are highly susceptible, and horses can also be infected,” a press release from the province says. “Swine, birds and carnivores are more resistant to infection, but farm dogs and cats should be kept away from carcasses.”

The province says the carcass of an animal suspected of having anthrax should not be moved, and should be protected from scavenger animals to prevent spreading.

Anyone who suspects anthrax in their animals should contact their veterinarian immediately.