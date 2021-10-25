Antibody treatment now available for COVID-19 patients in Sask.

REGINA -

Monoclonal antibody treatment is now available for Saskatchewan residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the province, the treatment is intended to prevent hospitalization in people who are unvaccinated or severely immunosuppressed.

The government says the one-time treatment is only effective in the very early phase of infection.

Those eligible include COVID-19 patients who are not vaccinated against the virus, immunocompromised patients, patients 55 years or older, or patients over the age of 18 with a high-risk comorbidity. The treatment must be administered within five days of symptoms starting.

Eligible patients will be initially identified through case investigation, says the province. Starting Nov. 1, COVID-19 patients will be able to self-assess their eligibility on the province’s website. If they are able to get the treatments, they will be told how to book an assessment. The final decision will be made by a health-care worker.

The treatments will be available in Regina and Saskatoon at Saskatchewan Health Authority testing sites.

Though unvaccinated patients are able to get the antibody treatment, the government says it is not considered a substitute for vaccination.