REGINA -- The owner of a piece of land in the Resort Village of Fort San is going to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board to try and reverse a decision by the village that found substance abuse treatment centres do not fall under the term residential care facilities.

Land owner James Archer said the Village's Development AppealsBoard has denied his appeal and he will now pursue a decision from the Saskatchewan Municipal Board​.

Three councillors in the Resort Village of Fort San voted to block Pine Lodge from coming to the community in March.The vote also prevented other addictions treatment centres like it from leasing the land of the former Prairie Christian Training Centre in Fort San.

Pine Lodge has been looking for a temporary new home after a fire affected its ability to use its Indian Head location.