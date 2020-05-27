REGINA -- The development of an upscale doggy daycare facility, also informally known as a dog hotel, was approved by Regina City Council on Wednesday.

Dogtopia, a franchise of dog daycares with more than 130 locations across North America made a discretionary use application to the City of Regina to build a new location at 1832 Victoria Ave. East in the Glen Elm Park Subdivision.

According to Dogtopia’s website, the locations offer dog daycare, boarding and spa services while some also offer grooming and training.

“Because dogs are social creatures, we believe that every dog deserves daycare, each daycare center runs very much like a child’s daycare,” the website states. “We provide report cards, know each pup by name and believe in 100 percent transparency.”

The company says dogs are separated by size and temperament and must be vaccinated.

A webcam is also set up at each location to let dog owners “watch them play all day” and canine behaviour and health experts are also on hand.