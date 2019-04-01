April fools round up: Government to fund stilts for Mac the Moose, RCMP announce new marine safety recruit
The Government of Saskatchewan announced today that it will be funding stilts for the pride and joy of Moose Jaw, Mac.
“Currently, the moose is 30 centimeters short of the ‘Biggest Moose Statue in the World’ title,” the government said in a tweet. “The 8-foot tall stilts will ensure Mac’s title is reinstated for years to come.”