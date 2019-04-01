The Government of Saskatchewan announced today that it will be funding stilts for the pride and joy of Moose Jaw, Mac.

“Currently, the moose is 30 centimeters short of the ‘Biggest Moose Statue in the World’ title,” the government said in a tweet. “The 8-foot tall stilts will ensure Mac’s title is reinstated for years to come.”

In other news, the Saskatchewan RCMP announced a new recruit on Monday who will be assisting with marine safety this summer.

"As a skilled swimmer, Officer Finn can hold his breath for an unlimited amount of time, however as humans, it is important to remember to always wear a life jacket or Personal Floatation Device (PFD)," RCMP said in a Facebook post.

The post says that although Finn is usually the one others are trying to catch, boaters shouldn't let Officer Finn catch them without a Pleasure Craft Operator Card. Boaters caught without one will face fines.