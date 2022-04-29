Archbishop of Canterbury to meet with residential school survivors in Sask.

The senior bishop from the Church of England will be meeting with residential school survivors and elders in Prince Albert on Sunday.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) said the Archbishop’s visit is a crucial step that must happen in order to reach the objectives of truth and reconciliation, according to a release from the PAGC.

“This visit by the Archbishop of Canterbury is yet another indication of the commitment the Anglican Church shows toward the historic trauma caused by the residential school legacy,” he said.

In a statement, Archbishop Justin Welby said the visit will be a good opportunity to listen, to lament and to pray for justice, healing and transformation.

The gathering is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Main Hall.