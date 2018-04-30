

CTV Regina





Regina transit has introduced a new express route taking riders from the east end to downtown in less than 20-minutes.

The route will be called 60 Arcola Express.

Some of the stops where riders can catch the bus include the Greens on Gardiner, the Creeks, Gardiner Heights and of course the downtown core.

The route will run during peak hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says $17.2 million dollars has been invested in Regina's transit system in the past two years.