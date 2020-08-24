REGINA -- The Kenosee Superslides were shut down by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) last week due to over health and safety concerns.

The water park owners disagree with the decision by the SHA.

“We’re disheartened,” Spokesperson Jan Armstrong said. “We have a lot of amazing staff who do a lot of work out in this park and are trying to make this place as safe as possible for our customers because we don’t want anyone hurt here.”

The SHA told CTV News it cancelled the Superslides operating license on Thursday and the notice to the owners outlines the public health and safety reasons for the decision, but it couldn’t provide any more information.

“They feel that our slides are not safe for public use, my father and I disagree,” Armstrong said.

According to Armstrong, the Superslides had over 35,000 visitors in 2019 and 21 safety incidents, none of which he said were due to the slides.

“Are our slides old? Of course, but they’re not broken, they’re not unsafe,” Armstrong said. “We put a lot of work and a lot of effort, especially in the last two years since we purchased the property, we’ve done a lot of things to this park to make it even safer.”

The Superslides have been operating in the Moose Mountain Provincial Park for over 30 years. Armstrong and his father, Harvey, purchased the facility in 2019.

The pandemic has hit the Superslides’ bottom line hard, as their capacity has been dropped from thousands to just 150 in two daily sessions.

We normally would bring about 7,000 people, in an average week, through the park in a good year, that number has dropped down to 2,1000 and then if you get rain and everything else, we’re dropping our revenue upwards of 70 per cent,” Armstrong said.

After undergoing a health and safety inspection on Monday, the Superslides owners are hopeful they will be able to reopen this week and finish off the season.