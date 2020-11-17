Advertisement
Argyle St. residents asked to stay in their homes due to ongoing police operation
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:50PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:52PM CST
REGINA -- Regina Police conducted an operation in the 1400 block of Argyle St., on Tuesday evening.
Around 7 p.m., police sent out a release asking residents in the area to remain in their homes. Traffic is also asked to avoid the area.
RPS called the ongoing situation “dynamic.
No further information was provided. Police said a new release with more information will be sent out as soon as possible.