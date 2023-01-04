'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP

A man who was considered ‘armed and dangerous’ following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.

A 37-year-old man faces 11 charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, pointing a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police originally notified the public on Tuesday after an assault was reported at a home north of Langenburg.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen Chrysler 300, according to police.

He was found by RCMP at a residence near Carlyle early Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release. The stolen vehicle was also found at the home.

The search for the suspect included RCMP detachments in Esterhazy, Carduff and Carlyle.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 5 in Yorkton.

The investigation is ongoing according to RCMP.