Around 12,000 still without power after latest spring snowstorm: SaskPower

There are currently 12,138 customers still without power after another spring snowstorm hit much of southeast Saskatchewan this past weekend, SaskPower said in a release Sunday night.

Customers in Frobisher, White Bear, Redvers and Storthoaks remained without power overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

However, as of 8:00 p.m. Sunday night crews were able to restore power to the communities of Manor, Carnduff, Carievale, Gainsborough and Arcola.

Workers from Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, North Battleford, Yorkton, Melville, and Swift Current are all involved in working to restore power to those still without electricity.

SaskPower said a total of 182 technicians comprising of 35 crews will be dispatched on Monday to continue with repairs.

Customers still experiencing an outage in a community that has been restored should call the SaskPower Outage Centre for more information and to report their outage.