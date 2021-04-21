REGINA -- A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant originating in Gravelbourg, Sask. from more than a decade ago was arrested in Montreal.

The 67-year-old man was charged in 2007 for fraud over $5,000, according to a release from the RCMP.

A complaint was originally received by Gravelbourg RCMP in 2005 in connection to an alleged fraud involving a school and a significant amount of money.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in 2007 when he failed to appear in court to respond to the charge.

He was arrested at the Montreal International Airport on Sunday. The man remains in custody in Montreal and will make his next court appearance on April 24.