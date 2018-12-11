Arson charge laid in Monday house fire
Crews battle a blaze in the 1700 block of Alexandra Street on Dec. 10, 2018 (Colton Wiens / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:09PM CST
Police have charged a man with arson in connection to a house fire on Monday.
The fire broke out around 8:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Alexandra Street. Police say they interviewed a man about the fire and he has been charged.
Merrill Wade Tanner, 36, is charged with arson with disregard for human life. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.