REGINA -- A Regina man is facing multiple arson charges in connection to four property fires that took place in late May and the first two weeks of June.

Police say a large tree stump was lit on fire in the front yard of a residence in the 2100 block of Francis St., on May 30.

Then on June 3, someone lit a garbage bin on fire at the same residence on Francis St.

Police say a vacant house in the 1400 block of Retallack St. was broken into by a man on June 9. The suspect lit a fire inside the house, causing extensive damage.

A male suspect also reportedly lit bushes and shrubs on fire near the corner of Dewdney Ave. and Rae St., on June 11.

Fire crews were called to assist with all four incidents.

After investigation, a 50-year-old Regina man is facing four charges of arson, causing property damage.

He made his first appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on June 12.