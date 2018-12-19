

CTV Regina





A man has been charged with arson in relation to a house fire earlier this month.

The fire broke out on Dec. 3 in the 700 block of Cameron Street around 6:15 a.m.

An officer shot an aggressive dog while responding to the fire.

Police say the arson charge was laid against a 46-year-old man who knew one of the people who lived at the home.

Jason Alexson, 46, is facing one charge of arson with disregard for human life. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.