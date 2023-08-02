Artillery units, soldiers with no known grave commemorated with pedestals in Regina

Two more pedestals have been unveiled at the cenotaph in Victoria Park; honouring the artillery, and unknown soldiers.

An honour guard marched onto the cenotaph to begin the ceremony on Tuesday.

Many pedestals have been unveiled at the memorial in previous years to remind passers-by specifically what it is they should be remembering.

One of the pedestals unveiled today recognizes the many soldiers who have died in combat for Canada, but have no known grave.

The other pedestal recognizes the contribution of artillery units in both world wars.

“The timing is excellent right now, especially with what’s going on in the Ukraine. We see every day what the role of the artillery provides to combat function and the capability that it provides,” Chad LeLond – Chief Warrant Officer with the 38th Brigade of the Artillery Tactical Group – told CTV News.

“Whether it’s an offensive role or a defensive role. It’s really important.”

Thousands of Saskatchewan soldiers served in various batteries and regiments of the Royal Canadian Artillery during both world wars.

Hundreds of them were killed, while many more suffered physical and psychological wounds.

The pedestal initiative is organized by the Royal United Services Institute.

Pedestals commemorating the HMCS Regina, the Regina Rifle Regiment, the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and peacekeeping operations among others, have been unveiled in the past several years.

With files from Gareth Dillistone.