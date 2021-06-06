REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be running an AstraZeneca only drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina, opening at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The clinic is scheduled to be open on Sunday and Monday, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The drive-thru is located at Regina’s International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.

Last week, the province announced it would be following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), allowing residents who received AstraZeneca for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to receive a second dose of Astrazeneca or mix with Pfizer or Moderna.

If any residents have questions about which vaccine they can receive, they can call the SHA at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

Anyone 12 years and older is currently eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. For second doses, residents 65 years and older or anyone who received their first dose before March 22 are eligible.

All residents 50 years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District are able to book their second dose appointments over the phone.

Additional information about vaccination appointments can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.