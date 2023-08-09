Attack on teen near QCX sees 12, 13 year old girls charged

Two girls are facing charges following an alleged robbery and assault in Regina on Aug. 2.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m., a group of girls were walking in a parking lot outside a business on the 1800 block of Lewvan Drive and were confronted by another group of girls, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A 16-year-old girl was assaulted and had her cellphone and identification stolen, police said.

Police say investigators identified three girls who were allegedly involved in the assault, and two are facing charges.

A 12-year-old girl faces one count of robbery and one count of failure to comply, and a 13-year-old girl is charged with robbery.

The pair will make their first appearance in youth court in Regina on Sept. 19.

A third girl, 11, was involved in the incident, according to police.

However, a child under the age of 12 can not face criminal charges under Canadian law.