Attack on teen near QCX sees 12, 13 year olds charged

Two young girls are facing charges following a robbery and assault in Regina on Aug. 2.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m., a group of girls were walking in a parking lot outside a business on the 1800 block of Lewvan Drive and were confronted by another group of girls, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A 16-year-old girl was assaulted and had her cellphone and identification stolen, police said.

Police found three girls through an investigation, and two are facing charges.

A 12-year-old girl faces one count of robbery and one count of failure to comply, and a 13-year-old girl is charged with robbery.

The pair will make their first appearance in youth court in Regina on Sept. 19.

A third girl, 11, was involved in the incident, but cannot be charged because she is younger than 12-years-old, police said.