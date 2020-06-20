REGINA -- Police say a man sustained a “serious head injury” and two others were hurt during an incident at a home in north Regina Saturday morning.

According to a release, police received a weapons call involving a man inside a home who was “hurting everyone and could not be controlled.”

Upon arrival police found three people inside who had been injured in an apparent assault. One of them was a man who had to be taken to hospital by ambulance with what is described as a serious head injury. He remains there in serious condition, police say.

The suspect was also inside. He has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of common assault.

The incident remains under investigation.