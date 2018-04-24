

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after the attempted murder of a man North Central on Monday.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the area of Eighth Avenue and Cameron Street around 6:11 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up. A man reportedly got out and shot him.

The victim walked home and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries by a family member.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Monday police got a gun call from a home on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive. A vehicle had reportedly pulled up in front of the home and pointed a gun at the house and drove away. The description of the vehicle matched the vehicle involved in the earlier shooting.

Police located the vehicle in the 900 block of Royal Street. Four people got out of the vehicle, but initially got away from police. Police seized the vehicle and found a gun, pepper spray, and some illegal drugs. Officers traced the four people to a home on the same block and arrested them.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is now facing 17 charges, including attempted murder and a number of gun related charges.

A 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and Kashtin Earlin Creed Quewezance, 19, are facing drug related charges.

The four suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.