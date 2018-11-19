

CTV Regina





A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a woman was shot on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent around 12:15 p.m. after a report of an injured woman. According to police, a 48-year-old woman had been shot and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say this appears to be a domestic incident and it was confined to a single address. There is no other risk to the public, according to police.

The man is currently in custody. Police aren’t releasing his name because it may also identify the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.