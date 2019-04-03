

CTV Regina





A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Kramer Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. for a report of an injured man. According to police, a 21-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation led them to the arrest of Ryan Taypotat, 30. He has been charged with attempted murder and will make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.