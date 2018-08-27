

CTV Regina





A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a home invasion over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Rae Street around 6 a.m. Sunday for reports of a break-and-enter. Police say they found an injured man when they arrived. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Samantha Marlene Kakakaway and charged her with attempted murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

She made her first court appearance on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.