

CTV Regina





Regina police say two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the area of 8th Ave and Montague St over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 2 a.m. police were called to a report of an injured person. Once on scene it was found a man, 23, had been shot. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation into the incident led to a home in the 1300 block of Montague, where two teenage males were arrested and later charged.

A search of the home found a gun and ammunition.

Donovan Kaisowatum, 18, and a Regina male, 17, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are both charged with attempted murder.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances on these charges Monday morning.