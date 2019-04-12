

CTV Regina





Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing earlier this week has died in hospital.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Rae Street for a report of a stabbing around 1:50 p.m. on April 10. According to police, a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious stab wound.

Police say the victim died in hospital on Friday. His name hasn't been released at this time.

Jayshree Isiah Joel Apooch, 19, was originally charged with attempted murder. That charge has been upgraded to homicide.

Apooch appeared in court on Friday morning. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday morning.