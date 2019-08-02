

CTV Regina





The Queen City Ex set an all-time attendance record on Thursday.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited said attendance beat the previous record by 14 per cent.

“We want to thank the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a truly historic partnership but most importantly for their vision in bringing together two great organizations and two great events that delivered for our community, our fans, and our guests,” Tim Reid, President and CEO of REAL, said in a news release.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-19 at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night. Anyone with a game ticket could get into the Exhibition for free.

“We would like to thank our fans for once again showing their Rider Pride and helping us deliver a great win on the field while showcasing Saskatchewan pride and passion off the field at the Queen City Exhibition. The memory of the lights of the fair in a Sea of Green was something truly special,” said Craig Reynolds, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Everyone working the midway at the QCX was also dressed in Riders colours on Thursday night.