ATV season is upon the province, but safety is the focus this week as ATV Safety Week kicks off continent-wide.

John Meed, the general manager of the Saskatchewan ATV Association (SATVA) held an event on Saturday to go over some tips and tricks for staying safe this summer. He wanted to remind people to use all the proper equipment when using an ATV, including Department of Transport approved helmets, eye wear, long sleeves and pants and gloves.

“We recommend the full face, these are helmets designed specifically for ATV-ing, helmets have to be [Department of Transport] approved and the stamp will usually be on the back,” said Meed. “Maybe if you don't have [goggles] handy make sure you're wearing some kind of eye protection even if it's just glasses.”

Although the popularity of the off road vehicles is on the rise in Saskatchewan, deaths caused by ATVs are actually decreasing according to Meed.

“We had record numbers in 2015, and we've seen that come down, and nothing so far this year so we're pretty happy about that,” said Meed.

He believes the decrease in ATV-related deaths is due to ATV safety week, which launched in the province four years ago.

Meed also had some other reminders for ATV users, including not operating the vehicles under the influence of alcohol, only having as many passengers as there are seats and being familiar with the area. Fire can also be a risk, especially with the exceptionally dry conditions throughout the province.

“You can get an accumulation of debris up around the muffler, and mufflers get pretty hot, and that can start a fire,” said Meed.

In the province, ATV training is only mandatory for drivers aged 12 to 15 who want to ride without supervision of a licensed driver. But Meed said the SATVA would like to see mandatory training for anyone operating an ATV.

“It’s in place for snowmobile, it's in place for boats, it’s in place for motorcycle,” said Meed. “For ATVs there should be mandatory training.”

