Autopsies are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday for two people found dead at a Midale business on Friday morning.

The RCMP says the scene was released on Saturday afternoon. The autopsies will be conducted in Regina.

No names have been released at this time. Police say they will meet with the families once the autopsies are complete.

The investigation is ongoing and, at this point, police are not looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.