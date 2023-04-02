'Avoid unnecessary travel': Crash causing traffic delays on Highway 1 near Morse

Morse RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin.

As of 6:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the highway are currently blocked in the area of the crash and drivers can expect delays, an RCMP news release said.

Police described the road conditions as “extremely slippery” and warned drivers to slow down and avoid the area if possible.

Chaplin is located approximately 154 kilometres west of Regina.

More details to come…