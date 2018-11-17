

Over 30 people participated in the Staches and Axes axe throwing tournament, getting active and talking about men’s health in support of Movember.

The Saturday tournament, put on by Lumberjax Axe Throwing, hoped to raise $1,000 for the Movember Foundation, while also cutting down on the stigma surrounding men’s health – both mental and physical.

“Men don’t talk about their health enough, and that’s why Movember is great. It makes men go do checkups, go talk about stuff,” said Lumberjax employee and organizer John Christie.

“Movember is all about movement as well, and this is something a little cooler than just going to the gym or going for a run.”

Eight teams of four participated in the tournament, with all money raised going to the Movember Foundation to support men’s health initiatives across Canada.

John Odgers was on one of the teams with a group of coworkers, and is glad to be able to help get the conversation going around men’s health.

“I think it’s an important cause because it affects so many people,” he said.