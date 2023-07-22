B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.

As an Amber Alert for two missing B.C. children reaches its third day, the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and email address dedicated to the case.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb said police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.

RCMP also released photos of two men believed to be travelling with Verity Bolton and her children, Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10. The men believed to be travelling with them are Verity’s father and her boyfriend.

Verity is 45-years-old and is described as 119 pounds, five foot two inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aurora is described as 55 pounds, three foot eleven inches tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair, likely in braids. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it and has a chipped front tooth with freckles on her face.

Joshuah is described as 70 pounds, four foot 10 inches tall, with blue eyes and short to medium length brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Police said tips related to the Amber Alert should be directed to 604-599-7676 or surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday