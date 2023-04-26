'Baby Season': Salthaven calls for donations ahead of projected busy spring

Spring is the one of the busiest times for Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre in Regina. To make sure they keep up with demand, the organization is calling for supply donations.

“It’s baby season,” Megan Lawrence, director of rehab at Salthaven, told CTV News.

“We’re having a virtual baby shower so people can donate items we’re in bad need of.”

The centre said they are in desperate need of items like nitrile gloves, paper towel, heating pads and more.

“It’s been a late spring so there’s a lot of failed nests,” Lawrence said. “We’re just trying to get some donations in hand before we end up with a lot of babies.”

Lawrence also gave some tips for Regina residents if they find potentially stranded or injured animals.

“Always call for advice first,” she said. “We don’t want to turn a rescue into an abduction. Some animals are left by their parents intentionally for long periods of time.”

“It’s best for wild animals to be left with their wild parents,” Lawrence added.

Salthaven also advises the public to never feed or give water to a wild animal.

“Giving an animal the wrong food can kill it.”

For a full list of items needed by Salthaven, click here.