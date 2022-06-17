Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina

Backyard suites along Green Apple Drive in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News) Backyard suites along Green Apple Drive in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener