The provincial government says it remains on-track for a balanced budget this year.

At the first quarter, Saskatchewan had a forecast surplus of $25.8 million, which is down around $9 million from the surplus forecast when the budget was announced in March.

“In this year’s budget, we promised to deliver the right balance for Saskatchewan,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release. “At first quarter, the province remains on track to record a small surplus. This balance allows sustained investment into the priorities of Saskatchewan people—including into health care, classrooms, and support for seniors and vulnerable families, as well as into needed infrastructure for our growing province.”

According to the province, revenue is forecast $15.38 billion and expense is forecast at $15.35 billion after the first quarter.

The government says the changes reflect increases in pension expense and a non-cash accounting adjustment. Those are offset by higher-than-projected revenue from non-renewable resources and federal transfers, along with smaller increases for Government Business Enterprises.

“Overall, I’m encouraged by Saskatchewan’s updated budget forecast at first quarter,” Harpauer said.

The province planned to return to balance in the 2019-20 budget.