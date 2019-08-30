The annual ban on pruning elm trees will be over on Sept. 1, and residents can begin pruning their trees again.

The province prohibits pruning elm tree from April 1 to august 31 annually to help reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease. The elm bark beetles known to carry the disease are most active during this period.

Pruning elm trees outside the period of the ban helps keep trees healthy and less vulnerable to disease.

Commercial elm pruners must complete and training program or be supervised by someone who has.

Check with the City of Regina to find out more about proper elm disposal.