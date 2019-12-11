1 Loaf

120g Banana

120g Brown Sugar

½ tsp Molasses

2 egg

18g Vanilla

6 g cinnamon

6 g all spice

300ml canola oil

300ml Milk

15g Baking Soda.

1. Whisk together eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, and molasses.

2. Add the oil gradually and emulsify together.

3. Once emulsified switch to a paddle and add the bananas, and all the dry ingredients.

4. Add Milk.

5. Spray pan and line only the bottom with parchment paper. Fill the pan with batter approx ¾ full of batter.

6. Bake at 350F for 45 min. Test with toothpick. Oven times may vary and have to be adjusted accordingly.

Caramelized Banana Sauce

3 TBS Butter

3 Tbs brown Sugar

2 Tbs whipping cream

1 Banana peeled and sliced up

1. In a frying pan melt butter, and add brown sugar.

2.Heat up until butter and sugar melted and combined, Add whipping cream and stir together.

3. Add bananas and heat them up.

Once all warm and cooked pour over French toast. Optional to add whipped cream and pecans to complete the plate.