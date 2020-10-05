YORKTON -- The season of remembrance has begun in Yorkton as 80 banners hang along Broadway Street.

The banners honour over 100 veterans as part of the Honour Our Veterans Commemorative Banner Project’s first year.

Tami Hall, committee lead, says she saw a similar project while visiting her son in Vancouver and it “stirred her heart.”

"It made me think that we needed to bring this back to Yorkton,” said hall. “We have such a strong community here that pays tribute to veterans every Remembrance Day,”

“Having the banner program extends that to at least four to six weeks and will bring extra knowledge and extra honour to our veterans."

Hall's dad was a proud Korean War veteran and now that pride lives on through the bright blue banner.

At the start of the program, the legion was hoping for 30 banners when the project was set into motion and says ending up with 81 is overwhelming.

"It means a lot to see the interest we got from the community and we know there's a lot more veterans out there that need to be honoured in this way," said Ken Gordon, Yorkton legion president.

The honour our veterans commemorative banner project is expecting to grow as the years go on with more and more veterans being added.

The names on the banners are accompanied by profiles that can be found in an online guide making the banners more than just a visual for those passing by.

"with the QR codes and the walking tours that are going to be put into place, you know, with the year we've got right now with covid-19, I think this will really help coming up to Remembrance Day," added Gordon.

The Yorkton legion isn't exactly sure what the service on Nov. 11 will look like this year, but they are sure there will be one.